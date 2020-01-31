|
Michael John Quinn Jr.
Michael John "Mick" Quinn Jr., age 68, of Toledo, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1951 to Michael John and Rita (Pedro) Quinn Sr. Mick was a graduate of St. Catherine of Siena Grade School and Start High School. Known as a "Jack-of all trades" in the concrete business, he worked for Quinn Concrete for over 40 years, retiring in 2009. He was a fan of wrestling and NASCAR, and loved going fishing on Lake Erie.
Mick is survived by his siblings, Thomas P. (Mary) Quinn, Mary (Jim) Kulwicki, and Kevin (Kelly) Quinn; nieces, Olivia (JJ) Yang, Kathleen Quinn, Allison Kulwicki, Amanda Kulwicki, Kerry Quinn, Kate Quinn, and Rose Quinn; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother James.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 2 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Funeral services will begin Monday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Memorial tributes may be given to a .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020