Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Quinn Jr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Quinn Jr. Obituary
Michael John Quinn Jr.

Michael John "Mick" Quinn Jr., age 68, of Toledo, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1951 to Michael John and Rita (Pedro) Quinn Sr. Mick was a graduate of St. Catherine of Siena Grade School and Start High School. Known as a "Jack-of all trades" in the concrete business, he worked for Quinn Concrete for over 40 years, retiring in 2009. He was a fan of wrestling and NASCAR, and loved going fishing on Lake Erie.

Mick is survived by his siblings, Thomas P. (Mary) Quinn, Mary (Jim) Kulwicki, and Kevin (Kelly) Quinn; nieces, Olivia (JJ) Yang, Kathleen Quinn, Allison Kulwicki, Amanda Kulwicki, Kerry Quinn, Kate Quinn, and Rose Quinn; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother James.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 2 from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Funeral services will begin Monday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church.

Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com
logo

Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -