Michael "Mike" Joseph Duvall



Michael Joseph "Mike" Duvall, age 68, of Toledo, passed away on Monday morning, March 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 8, 1951 to Joseph and Shirley (Gustion) Duvall in Toledo. Michael came to the Harris Home's in 1988 from N.O.D.C. - he was greatly loved and cared for by the staff and fellow residents. He worked for Lott Industries for 30 years before his health started to decline. Mike enjoyed watching t.v. in his Lazy-Boy chair, going on walks, traveling including the Alaskan cruise, Disney World, Grand Canyon, Branson, Missouri and many other memorable trips. He will be remembered for his loving kindness and always looked forward to his morning coffee and gum.



Left to cherish his memory are the many dedicated staff at Harris Home's; fellow residents, Ollie King Jr., Steven Spain, James Hill and Joseph Good; guardian, Pat Dahlinghaus; caregivers, John (Sherwin) Harris and Arnyka Harris and siblings, Tammy and Charlene Duvall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friends, Charles and caregiver, Kyngi Harris.



Mike's family would like to especially thank Mercy St. Anne Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care.



The family will receive guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:45 a.m. in Toledo Memorial Park, Chapel of Peace, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio. Guests are invited to join the family on Friday at the front gates of the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Friend and Elder Todd Porchia-Bray officiating. Interment will follow the services in the cemetery.



