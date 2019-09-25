|
Michael K. Hebeka
Michael K. Hebeka, age 85, of Perrysburg, passed away September 23, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Michael was born May 13, 1934 in Cairo, Egypt to Khalil and Wadia (Roumie) Hebeka. He immigrated to the United States in 1968 and lived in Detroit, Michigan. Mike moved to Toledo in 1975. He was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including Ashland Food Market and Auto Express of Toledo.
In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his brother George Hebeka. brother-in-law George Farhat and canine companion Rocky. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Marie (Albert II) Krakosky, Laurice (Terry ) Crabtree, George (Julie) Hebeka, Michele (David) Merritt, Elias (Melanie) Hebeka and Cassandra (Alex) McInerney, brother Elias (Barbara) Hebeka, sister, Mary Farhat, sister, Georgette (Malaz) Sourial, brother, Fouad (Rose Ann) Hebeka, 18 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his canine companion Ellie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614, (419)-381-1900. Visitation will also be held on Friday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth St., Maumee, OH 43537, starting at 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Michael's memory.
