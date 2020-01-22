|
Michael K. Hohol
Michael K. Hohol was called to Heaven on January 17, 2020. Born to Ray and Betty (Samson) VanGinkel in Niagara, Wisconsin on February 4, 1945, he was legally adopted by Stanley Hohol. He is survived by eight siblings, Everett Hohol, Dennis Hohol, Bonnie Austin, Betty Ann Stewert, John VanGinkel, Raymond "Gary" VanGinkel, Denyce Samson, and Terry Samson. He received his diploma from Kingsford HIgh School in Kingsford, Michigan. He joined the Air Force in 1963, serving as an aircraft mechanic and then a flight engineer. He married and had three children, Lisa, Michael, and Robert.
Michael was a mechanical savant and worked as a forklift mechanic, a fleet mechanic for Christiansen Roofing in Milwaukee, then finished his work life as a maintenance supervisor and plant manager for Delta HA Inc, in Milwaukee then Toledo before retiring in 2007.
He married the love of his life, Karen Lee Hohol in 1985. She preceded him in death on December 6th, 2018. Through her he had a stepdaughter, Stacey Damiano (Christian) and has two grandsons, Vaughn and Declan. He had many hobbies throughout his life including fishing, visiting casinos, and restoring two classic cars. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The family will receive guests Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial services will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020