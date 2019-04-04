Michael K. Russell



Michael Russell, age 68, of Toledo, passed away on March 27, 2019. Although Michael's passing was sudden, he lives on in the organs and tissue donations that were made through Life Connections of Ohio. He was born on November 14, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio. Mike served his county in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Union of Poles Circle 8 and loved his Blues music. He worked for Acklin Stamping and TARPS for many years and cherished his time with his family and friends, especially the "Hawley Jacks".



Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia (Osinski) (Russell) Wenclawski; father, Robert Russell; wife, Kathleen Blevins Russell.



He will be dearly missed by his wife, Susie Polcyn Russell; cousins, Marlene, MaryAnn, and Gregory Osinski; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sandy (Ron) Lentz, Sherry (Frank) Binkowski and George (Jojo) Polcyn; and, of course, all his many friends.



Family and friends may visit on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 10-1:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to Northwood VFW Post 2984 Auxiliary, for Berry's Landing Project.



Susie would like to thank the staff at UTMC, Don and Cindy Lashley, Peggy and Bob Burgin, Sandy, Sherry and Geo for all the hours they spent at the hospital and helping with plans.



Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



