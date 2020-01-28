|
|
Michael Kopaniasz
Michael Kopaniasz, age 63, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. He was born on May 8, 1956, to Raymond and Ursula (Bergman) Kopaniasz. As a lifetime Toledoan, Mike attended Rosary Cathedral grade school and graduated from Start High School in 1974. He was a warehouseman for Heinz North America. He was an avid sports fan, including all Toledo sports teams as his favorites. Mikes volunteering at various church kitchens was his way of giving back.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeffery. Surviving are his siblings, Antonette (Ray) Olejniczak and Timothy (Karen) Kopaniasz; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Kopaniasz, Kelly (Russ) McGill, Holly (Viktor) Dedvukaj, Nicholas (Stephanie) McGill and Jeffrey Kopaniasz; great nephews, Jackson, Kason and Tyson McGill; special friend, Scott Gage; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 3-8:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral (2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43610) with Monsignor William J. Kubacki officiating the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial tributes may be directed to Rosary Cathedral Church.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020