|
|
Michael L. Childers
Michael Lloyd Childers, 72 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born In Toledo, Ohio on August 18, 1947 to James L. and Rosemary A, (Sheehan) Childers, who preceded him in death.. Mike graduated from Waite High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mike was retired from the Toledo Fire Department where he was a fire fighter for 23 years.
Mike is survived by his wife 49 years, Susan K.; children Timothy (Andrea), Wendy Wesley; grandchildren, Cooper, Ella, Maizie, Olive, Evelyn, Jack; brothers, Charles and Nick.
With the current health pandemic a Celebration of Life and Fire Fighters Last Call will be held at a later date this summer, only fitting for Mike because of his love for summer and outdoors. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Mike's memory are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Parkinson's Foundation. Assisting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020