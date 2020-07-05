1/1
Michael L. Childers
Michael L. Childers

Michael Lloyd Childers, 72 of Toledo, Ohio passed away earlier this spring at the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mike was retired from the Toledo Fire Department where he was a firefighter for 23 years.

Mike is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan K.; children, Timothy (Andrea), Wendy Wesley.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the United Steel Workers Hall, 2910 Consual St. Toledo. Mike's family will greet friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. followed by services at 6:00 p.m. with the Last Alarm. Masks and disinfectants will be provided at the hall.

Arrangements by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
United Steel Workers Hall
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
United Steel Workers Hall
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
