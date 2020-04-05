Home

Michael L. Connett


1942 - 2020
Michael L. Connett Obituary
Michael L. Connett

Michael L. Connett, age 77, of Toledo, passed away March 31, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Michael was born July 11, 1942 in Toledo to Lewis D. and Marie B. (Reynolds) Connett. He was employed with the Blue Ribbon Photo for over 30 years. Michael enjoyed tracing his geneology and his great love of photography.

In addition to his parents, Lewis D. Connett and Maria B. Stewart; sister, Lois Connett, Michael was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie (Duncan) Connett. He is survived by his wife, Joyce P. Connett; sons, Michael J.(Susan) Connett and Robert L. Connett; step-children, David M. Ziems and Victoria P. (Matt) Mattoni; grandchildren, Timothy Hanlin, Nicholas Ziems, Erin Ziems, Ryan Connett, Shelby Connett; great grandchildren, Paige Connett, Maggie Hanlin, Olivia Hanlin

Visitation and Services for Michael will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Michael's family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts. Burial will be at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.

To leave a special message for Michael's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
