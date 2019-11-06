Home

Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
Michael L. Hanudel


1947 - 2019
Michael L. Hanudel Obituary
Michael L. Hanudel

Michael L. Hanudel, 72, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in Fairlawn, OH. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary (nee Bugaj); brothers Bob and Larry; children Patrick, Dana (Mike) Berger, Stephen (Alison); and five granddaughters Cassandra, Cora, and Charlotte Berger, Penelope and Eleanor Hanudel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Margaret.

Born on August 21, 1947 in Toledo, Mike was a graduate of Toledo's Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo, where he earned degrees in Engineering and Business. He worked for several companies as a computer systems consultant. He was an excellent provider, a loving husband, and the best father anyone could have.

Mike served as band parent, baseball coach, and basketball coach. He was a lifelong Toledo Rockets football fan, taking his family to games and never missing a chance to watch the team on television. His handyman knowledge and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Calling hours and memorial service will take place at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd, Copley on Saturday, November 9. Calling hours are 12-2pm followed by a brief service at 2pm. (Hummel 330-253-6126)

Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019
