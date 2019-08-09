The Blade Obituaries
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
Michael L. Powder


1939 - 2019
Michael L. Powder Obituary
Michael L. Powder

Michael L. Powder, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A graduate of Scott High School, class of 1957, and University of Toledo, class of 1961, Michael worked for many years in the family vending business, was executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Toledo, and owned a tax preparation and representation practice. Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed golfing, fishing, travel and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerold and Gertrude Powder and his wife of 54 years, Susan (Nichols). He is survived by sons, Scott (Karen) and Jeremy; and granddaughters, Madelyn and Jocelyn.

The funeral will be held on Sunday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43615 (419-535-5840) followed by interment at Eagle Point Cemetery. Shiva will be held immediately following at the Powder residence.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Downers Grove, IL 60515 (web site: www.advocategiving.org).

www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019
