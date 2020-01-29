|
Michael Lawrence Podracky
Michael Lawrence Podracky, 66, of Toledo passed away on Friday, January 25, 2020. He was born in Cleveland to Michael G. and Pauline (Malinak) Podracky on January 30, 1953. He graduated from Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism. He married Susan King on March 18, 1978 and raised two daughters, Dana and Erin.
Mike was known for his boundless energy, his unrelenting drive in achieving his goals, his sense of adventure, and his generous and thoughtful spirit. He grew up fishing on Lake Erie with his dad and carried that passion throughout his whole life, passing it on to his own grandsons. He loved running, especially with his daughter, Dana, and often beat her in races. He travelled the world, visiting more places in the last few years than most people get to in their lifetime, but his favorite trips were the ones he took with his daughters. He was a lover of fine dining for dinner and Milk Duds for dessert and he enjoyed watching Cleveland sports as much as a Broadway musical. His greatest love in life though was his family. He never missed an opportunity to babysit his grandsons. He often showed up with surprise coffee and flowers for no reason at all. His most used expression in life was "Dad is proud of you."
Friends will be received on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). A time to share memories will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please share a favorite memory on the Walker Funeral website memorial page.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020