Michael Lee Clifton
Michael L. Clifton, 60, of Northwood, Ohio passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio July 11, 1959 to Ray and Betty (McGee) Clifton. On May 10, 1985, he married the love of his life, Mary Reichert. For over 30 years, Mike was employed with Lucas County. He cherished the time he spent with his family and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary; daughter, Brandi Clifton (Chad); granddaughters, Grace & Kaetlyn; mother, Betty Clifton; and brother, Joe Clifton. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 7:00pm. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Creek Church or the .
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019