Michael Leroy Tupman
1963 - 2020
Michael Leroy Tupman

10/08/1963 - 08/22/2020

Michael "Fred Bear" Tupman, 56, passed the finish line of life's journey on August 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael entered life's race on October 8, 1963 in Toledo, OH to Leroy and Shirley Tupman.

He was a simple man, taking enjoyment in a fine sip of his favorite beverage, Jack Daniels and racing cars at Toledo Speedway. Winning many races in his famed red, "number 7", 1970 Chevelle, he spent countless hours racing after his dream to one day race for NASCAR. In his spare time, he found enjoyment in collecting anything and everything. With his vast mechanical knowledge he was even able to turn a Trans Am into a monster truck!

More than racing, he found the most enjoyment by spending time with those whom he loved, especially his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley Tupman; his daughter, Crystal Tupman; his grandson, Giovanni Taormina; and his sister, Terri Justen (Michael).

Awaiting him just beyond the finish line are his father, Leroy Tupman; and his grandparents, Sue and Clifford Tupman and Dorothy and Frank Lynn.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home (5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623). Due to recent health orders, all in attendance are required to wear a mask.

Those unable to attend are welcome to leave a message of support and comfort for the family at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
