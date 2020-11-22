1/1
Michael McCloskey
1956-10-20 - 2020-11-15
Michael (Mike) Andrew McCloskey, Age 64, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Mike was born on October 20, 1956, the son of Jerry and Joan (Polster) McCloskey. Mike is survived by his prior wife, Nancy (Schmit) McCloskey and his brothers and sisters, Patrick (Lisa) McCloskey, Kevin (Kathy) McCloskey, Brian (Andrea) McCloskey, Jacquelyn McCloskey, Jennifer Kiss, and Melissa McCloskey and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Michele McCloskey.

Mike lived on Nevada Street, in Toledo until he was 3 years old, when the growing family moved to Walbridge, Ohio. He and his parents were founding members of St. Jerome Church, established in 1964. Mike attended the newly built St. Jerome School and was a member of its first graduating class in 1968. Mike attended Cardinal Stritch High School in Oregon, Ohio, excelling in track and field, and football. He played in the City Championship Game (The Shoe Bowl) and was awarded Toledo All-City honors as a safety his senior year. In 1991, Mike married the love of his life, Nancy, spending 30 years together.

Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 30 in funeral home at a time (please limit visiting time to 10 min or less so others may pay their respects), and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Monday after 4:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
