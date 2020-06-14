Michael McQuadeMichael Joseph McQuade, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Vibrant Life Senior Living in Temperance, MI. Born January 23, 1947 in Marion IN, he is the son of the late Eleanor and Bernard McQuade. After graduating from 8th grade at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns in Toledo, he completed his Freshman year at Central Catholic, later moving to Gas City IN and finishing his High School career at Mississinewa High School, class of 1965. In 1968, Michael married Kathleen (Rasey) Rawlins (divorcing in 2001). After being drafted and serving in the Army from 1967-1969, Mike returned again to Toledo, and worked at the Blade until his retirement.Mike was a people person and loved to talk and joke with everyone. He was active on bowling, softball and golf leagues. He was proud of his Irish heritage and was thrilled to travel to Ireland and kiss the Blarney Stone. He was a diehard Notre Dame fan and cherished the times that he was able to cheer on his Fighting Irish in person. He never turned down a game of cards, had a blast playing along with TV game shows, and always danced his heart out when Motown music was played. He preferred cherry pie on his birthdays, traveled with his family in his VW van, and loved to laugh more than anything else in the world. His larger than life personality is already dearly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Tonya (Jason) Reynolds and Kelly (Steve) Lietaert; 6 grandchildren, TJ Reynolds, Michaela Reynolds, Joseph Lietaert, Hannah Lietaert, Elizabeth Lietaert and Mary Lietaert; his siblings, Karen McQuade, Pete McQuade and Teresa Haske. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and family members will miss his smile and the energy that he bought into the room.Due to current restrictions and limitations, we are choosing to wait until July to gather together in his honor. A funeral mass will be celebrated on July 18, 2020 at 10 am in Regina Coeli Parish 530 Regina Parkway, Toledo, OH. After mass, an Honor Guard presentation will be held, with lunch and fellowship immediately following at Kotz Hall.We'd like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Vibrant Life Senior Living facility, 667 West Sterns Rd., Temperance, MI. 48182. Their staff cared for Mike like family and loved us through some very difficult days. Careline Health Group (Hospice) 113 W. Michigan Ave. Suite 102, Jackson, MI 49201, also provided unbelievable care, and wonderful support for our family. In lieu of flowers, donations to either organization would be greatly appreciated.