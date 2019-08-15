|
Michael Owen Sperry, Sr.
Michael Owen Sperry, Sr. age 55, of Toledo, passed away August 9, 2019. He was born July 19, 1964 in Oregon, OH to John and Mary (Wood) Sperry. Mike was employed with Kroger for more than 37 years as a Produce Manager. He enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean Islands, Florida and anywhere with a sunny beach with his family. Mike loved to scuba dive. He loved to lend a helping hand to his family without hesitation. Mike cherished his grandson, Bentley and would do anything for him. A loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend, Mike will be deeply missed by all who know and love him.
Mike is survived by his wife, Irene A. Sperry; children, Michael (Amanda) O. Sperry, Jr., Matthew E. Sperry and Mindy (Maxwell Hughes) M. Sperry; grandson, Bentley O. Sperry; siblings, Judy A. Sperry and Mark (Brenda) O. Sperry, Sr.. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his siblings, Linda Duncan, Edward Sperry and Cynthia Kallil.
The family will receive guests Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Mike's memory.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019