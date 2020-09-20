Michael "Mike" P. DawsonMichael "Mike" P. Dawson, age 62, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Vincent and Kathryn Dawson.Mike was an avid golfer, bowler, and enjoyed watching NASCAR, cold beers, cocktails, and cigars. He retired from Walz Automotive/Larry's Car Care. Most of all Mike loved spending time with his family and friends.Left to cherish Mike's memory is his loving wife, of 40 years, Diann Dawson; children, Nikki (Dave) Shinevarre and Kristi (Jerry) Russell; grandchildren, Mikaela, Skylar, Kiley, and Sophie; siblings, Ruth Seth, Doug Dawson, Janet Dawson, Jean Curtis, Kathy Sorter, and Vicki Dawson; favorite sister-in-law, Brenda (Brian) Garmon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the family or Rett Syndrome Research Trust.Family requests visitors to wear casual attire.Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside Services will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with Mike's family please visit our website.