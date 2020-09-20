1/1
Michael P. "Mike" Dawson
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" P. Dawson

Michael "Mike" P. Dawson, age 62, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Vincent and Kathryn Dawson.

Mike was an avid golfer, bowler, and enjoyed watching NASCAR, cold beers, cocktails, and cigars. He retired from Walz Automotive/Larry's Car Care. Most of all Mike loved spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish Mike's memory is his loving wife, of 40 years, Diann Dawson; children, Nikki (Dave) Shinevarre and Kristi (Jerry) Russell; grandchildren, Mikaela, Skylar, Kiley, and Sophie; siblings, Ruth Seth, Doug Dawson, Janet Dawson, Jean Curtis, Kathy Sorter, and Vicki Dawson; favorite sister-in-law, Brenda (Brian) Garmon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the family or Rett Syndrome Research Trust.

Family requests visitors to wear casual attire.

Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside Services will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

To share memories and condolences with Mike's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved