Michael P. Kirby



Michael Patrick Kirby, CPA, 64, of Waterville, Ohio passed away suddenly Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1954 in Sandusky, Ohio to Thomas and Evelyn Kirby, the third of seven children. Mike graduated from Huron High School in 1972; and in 2007 was inducted into their athletic hall of fame for excellence in both football and basketball.



A graduate of Miami University, Mike majored in Finance and Accounting. He began his accounting career in 1972 with Arthur Young + Co. and then served as Controller of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. Mike joined Principle Business Enterprises in Dunbridge, Ohio in 1996 as Chief Financial Officer. In 2014 he accepted the role of Managing Director to allow him more time with family. Mike was and will always be known for his integrity, devotion, compassion and overall kindness.



Mike loved playing tennis, running, Cleveland sports and traveling, but above all, spending time with his family. Sunday's were known to always be spent at Papa and Grammy's house. His trusty companion,cocker spaniel, Henry, will also greatly miss their daily strolls through the neighborhood.



For 29 years, he served as Business Manager for the Maumee United Methodist church and was Treasurer for Citizens for Anthony Wayne Schools.



Mike is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Paula, as well as their 5 children: daughters Jennifer Hildebrand (Mark Buckenmeyer), Jackie Repicky (Tim), Julie Fox (Brad), Jillian Kirby and son Brian Kirby (Adrienne). Papa Mike was blessed with 11 grandchildren who he adored and who will miss him dearly: Owen, Kate and Colleen Hildebrand, Jacob, Lucas and Nathan Repicky, Bexley and Barrett Fox and Conor, Duncan and Ethan Kirby.



Friends will be received at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Road Waterville, Thursday June 20th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Celebration of life on Friday, June 21st with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM, funeral service to follow at 11:00AM at Maumee United Methodist Church 405 Sackett St. Maumee.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Anthony Wayne Education Foundation or Toledo Area Humane Society.



To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 19 to June 20, 2019