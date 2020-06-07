Michael PaszkietMichael Walter Paszkiet, 60, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2020 in his home. Mike was born to Walter and Della Paszkiet on November 4th, 1959 in Toledo, OH.He was a graduate of Macomber High School and retired from the Chrysler Corporation, working in their body shop, for over 30 years. On May 24, 1986, at the Boulevard Church of Christ, he married the love of his life, Rebecca Jo Weills.Mike greatly enjoyed sampling the local Mexican cuisine, watching the Toledo Walleye as a season ticket holder, and traveling out West to see and explore the mountains. His love of travel led him abroad to Canada and Ireland. As an avid lover of Harley Davidson and a member of The Hogs, he would often cruise the open road with his good friends. Above all, Mike was a devoted husband and a great father.Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Rebecca Paszkiet; his daughter, Courtney Paszkiet; future son-in-Law, David Gladieux; sister, Deborah Reed (Steve); Mother-in-Law, Frances Weills; Brother-in-Law, Dan Weills (Julie); his Grand-Doggy, Finn; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Della Paszkiet; his brother, Tom Paszkiet; nephew, Steven Reed II; and his dear friends, Jill Cappelletty and Jim McGowan.The family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home (5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623). A funeral service will be held for Mike on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.Condolences may be left at