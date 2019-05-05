Michael "Mike" Petrosini



Mike Petrosini, 75, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Mike was the son of Nicholas and Asunta (Tortorella) Petrosini of Brooklyn, NY, who predeceased him.



He was a graduate of Boys High School in Brooklyn and had been named All New York City Quarterback. He played football at Bowling Green State University until an injury ended his football career. He then went on to play goalie on the first BGSU Lacrosse team, where he at one point led the nation in total saves.



After his graduation from BG in 1965 he married his spouse of 53 years, Jeanne (Briney) Petrosini, who survives. He taught 30 years at McTigue Junior High School in Toledo and coached football for 12 of them.



Mike and Jeanne raised 3 children, Gwen (Troy) McLaughlin of Oregon, Michael (Amy) Petrosini of Carversville, PA, and Jennifer (Troy) Hodulik of Perrysburg. His greatest joy was watching and supporting his 5 grandchildren, Kirk and Kirsten McLaughlin, and Hannah, Ashley and Hailey Hodulik at all their sporting and other events.



There will not be a service at this time but, instead a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the High School Athletic Department of your choice.



Published in The Blade on May 5, 2019