Michael Richard Hofner



Michael Richard Hofner, age 54, of Swanton, died June 11, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on August 12, 1964, to Joseph and Freda Hofner in Wood County. Mike was a forklift driver at Maumee Assembly and Stamping. He was an easy to talk with guy who always would help others out. Mike liked dinosaurs and war movies, enjoyed joking around and was a good artist. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, where he was a member of the choir. His family was very involved at Vollmar's Park.



Surviving is his wife Robin, who he married on October 7, 2000; other members of Robin's family and numerous cousins also survive.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419-531-4424).



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH, 43614. Memorial donations are suggested to the church.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary