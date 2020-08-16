1/
Michael Robert Drabik
1956 - 2020
Michael Robert Drabik

6/17/1956 - 6/14/2020

Michael Robert Drabik, 63, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born in Toledo to Robert and Marian (Kwiatkowski) Drabik on June 17, 1956. Mike graduated from Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus with a Bachelor's Degree in Sacred Theology. From 1974 to 1978 Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at the Toledo Museum of Art as a security guard after retiring from 20 plus years working at an attorney's office as a legal assistant. He attended Christ the King Catholic Church and believed strongly in his faith. He was strong supporter of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests).

Mike is survived by his sister, Diana Dillon; brother, Richard (Barbara) Drabik; nephew, Travis Lee (Melody) Dillon; great-nephew, Joseph Dillon; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Paul Drabik.

Mike will be buried at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, on August 19 with military honors. Those wishing to leave a memorial donation in his name are asked to consider SNAP. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Burial
Dayton National Cemetery
