Michael S. Killion
Michael S Killion, 51, Toledo, died suddenly, Monday March 23rd, 2020 at home.
Michael, "Mike", or "Killion" was born February 7th, 1969 in Toledo, OH and was a lifelong area resident. He was curious and intelligent with a sharp wit and savage sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh. He could be distant and reserved at times, but also warm and kind. He was acutely sensitive to, and protective of, people in need. He was friendly and just seemed to know when meeting someone how to make them feel better, even if only just to be seen and heard by someone else. No one was a stranger.
He was also very creative and had an artist's eye for fine details. At a young age he was fascinated by metalworking and became a certified welder for most of his career. He was a bit of a collector, always looking for new and out of the way antique shops and curiosity shops for items. One of his collections was military pins. He was inspired by both of his grandfather's being veterans of war and although unable to enlist and serve himself due to medical restrictions, he was highly respectful and supportive of all veterans and all active military and civil servicemen. He also loved motorcycles and animals and just being out in nature.
He is survived by mother, Betsy Killion; sister, Michelle (Killion) Sponseller; nephews, Michael and Mitchell Sponseller; uncles and aunts, Michael and JoAnn Killion, Jeffrey and Jan Killion; cousins, Heather (Killion) Slagle and Jason, and Justin Killion.
He is preceded in death by father, Robert W Killion Jr; grandparents, Robert W Killion Sr. and Iona, Paul and Elizabeth Gatten. Also, his many beloved animal friends.
Due to protective health orders statewide, there was only a small gathering of immediate family on Thursday, March 26th, 2020. A memorial service is planned on a date and time to be named later where his cremains will be interred at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Northwest Ohio Hemophilia Foundation [email protected] https://www.hemophilia.org/Community-Resources/Chapter-Directory/Northwest-Ohio-Hemophilia-Foundation. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419-473-1301).
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020