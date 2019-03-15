Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael S. Ramirez Obituary
Michael S. Ramirez

Michael S. Ramirez, 48, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. Michael was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 22, 1970 to Roger and Karen Ramirez. He worked many years in the automotive department at Andersons General Store and Walmart. Michael was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with friends at Ralphies.

Michael is survived by his father Roger (Sharon) Ramirez; siblings, Roger Ramirez, Andrea (Jeff) Homan, and Lisa (Tim) Cadle; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Ryan, Trey, Hunter, Drew, Jacob, Tiffany, TJ, and Kaleb. He was preceded in death by his mother Karen Ramirez and aunt, Diane Yenawine.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until memorial service at 11:00 am. Memorials may be directed to the Toledo Humane Society.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019
