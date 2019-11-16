Home

Barr Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6222 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
773-743-4034
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R Public House
1508 W Jarvis
Chicago, IL

Michael Shawn Sieczkowski


1964 - 2019
Michael Shawn Sieczkowski Obituary
Michael Shawn Sieczkowski

Michael Shawn Sieczkowski, 55, died November 8, 2019, at home in Chicago. Born June 6, 1964 in Toledo to the late Lawrence and Irene (Johnson). Survived by his parner Tommy Payton; two daughters, Brooke (Rob) Mayden, and Katrina Sieczkowski; three grandchildren, Emma, Lee, and Dominic; brothers Jim, Steve, Brian, and Keith; and his late sister Sherrie, and brother Phillip. He was a loving partner, father, and grandfather. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Saturday, in Chicago. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 16, 2019
