|
|
Michael Shawn Sieczkowski
Michael Shawn Sieczkowski, 55, died November 8, 2019, at home in Chicago. Born June 6, 1964 in Toledo to the late Lawrence and Irene (Johnson). Survived by his parner Tommy Payton; two daughters, Brooke (Rob) Mayden, and Katrina Sieczkowski; three grandchildren, Emma, Lee, and Dominic; brothers Jim, Steve, Brian, and Keith; and his late sister Sherrie, and brother Phillip. He was a loving partner, father, and grandfather. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Saturday, in Chicago. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 16, 2019