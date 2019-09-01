|
Michael Stephen Gagnon
Michael Stephen Gagnon, 49, died peacefully at his home in Sylvania on Aug. 28. He was a graduate of Penta County Vocational School and a member of Maumee United Methodist Church. He worked at Lott Industries and Triad for many years.
He will be missed by his staff, friends at church, bingo, the Glass City Record Show and his volunteer organizations.
He is survived by his father Stephen, stepmother Rebecca Locke-Gagnon, sister Lisa and nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother Lois Fortnener.
A gathering of remembrance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor, 1-3 pm.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019