Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Stephen Gagnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Stephen Gagnon Obituary
Michael Stephen Gagnon

Michael Stephen Gagnon, 49, died peacefully at his home in Sylvania on Aug. 28. He was a graduate of Penta County Vocational School and a member of Maumee United Methodist Church. He worked at Lott Industries and Triad for many years.

He will be missed by his staff, friends at church, bingo, the Glass City Record Show and his volunteer organizations.

He is survived by his father Stephen, stepmother Rebecca Locke-Gagnon, sister Lisa and nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother Lois Fortnener.

A gathering of remembrance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor, 1-3 pm.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.