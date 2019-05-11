Michael T. Beier



Michael Thomas Beier, 48, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer.



Born in Toledo, OH on April 19, 1971, Michael attended St. Rose Catholic School and St. John's Jesuit High School. He obtained his degree in Business from Fordham University in New York City where he played football and was captain of the team his senior year. Mike was a passionate and driven businessman. He worked on Wall Street for two years before returning to his hometown to work for Root Learning, a company specializing in organizational learning and employee engagement. For eight years, Mike helped various organizations implement large-scale change initiatives. In 2003, he started his own business. As founder and CEO of Contxt Corporation, Mike helped clients across the country solve business issues by aligning strategy, culture and people.



Michael loved his family and the great outdoors. His proudest moments came from watching his sons, Austin and Blaise, grow into fine young men. He enjoyed spending time with them through coaching, kayaking, hiking, and boating. Some of his favorite times involved watching them compete athletically. Football and what it meant to the Beier family was a love of Mike's. Mike was dedicated and loyal to St. John's Jesuit High School and a loyal fan of the University of Minnesota where his oldest son plays football.



Mike is survived by his sons, Austin and Blaise; parents Michael and Shari Beier; sister Lisa (Marty) Mesler; brothers Matthew (Gayle) Beier and Jason (Heather) Beier; nieces, Abby and Anne Beier; nephews, Max Mesler, George and John Beier; Aunt/Uncles: Tom (Lynn) Beier, Sharon Beier, Jim (Marcia) Beier, Chuck (Mary) Beier, Bill (Lynn) Beier, Steve (Beth) Beier, Barb (Roger) Haynes, Jan (Jerry) Dickman, Robert Colvin; many cousins, and a host of loving and supportive friends. Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Beier; maternal grandparents, Maxine and Robert Colvin; Uncle Fred Beier; and Cousin Payton.



Visitation will be held at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service is scheduled for 6 p.m. The funeral will begin on Monday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. in the mortuary, with the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Maumee Church. Burial will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH. Donations can be made to the Fred R. Beier Memorial Scholarship at St John's Jesuit High School. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade on May 11, 2019