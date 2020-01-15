Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Historic Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ratz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. "Mike" Ratz


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. "Mike" Ratz Obituary
Michael "Mike" T. Ratz

Michael "Mike" T. Ratz passed away surrounded by family on January 12, 2020 at the age of 68.

Michael Ratz was predeceased by his parents, Louis Ratz and Virginia Ratz (Weber) and his brothers, Dennis Ratz Sr., Donald Ratz, and Louis Ratz. Michael was a 1971 graduate of Woodward High School. He worked for several construction companies, as well as the family handy-man. Michael had a heart of gold and his family was the center of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, grilling, and watching old western movies.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Karen Ratz, of 46 ½ yrs; siblings, Jean Ratz, Randy Ratz and Joyce (James) Gockerman; children, Heather Ratz and Christinia (Rick) Ratz; grandchildren, Courtney (Matthew) Stremmel, Kressa Bentley, Vincent Adams, Cody Adams, and Rickey Atkins Jr.; one great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. in Point Place, Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home followed by interment at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Ratz family, care of David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -