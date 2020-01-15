|
Michael "Mike" T. Ratz
Michael "Mike" T. Ratz passed away surrounded by family on January 12, 2020 at the age of 68.
Michael Ratz was predeceased by his parents, Louis Ratz and Virginia Ratz (Weber) and his brothers, Dennis Ratz Sr., Donald Ratz, and Louis Ratz. Michael was a 1971 graduate of Woodward High School. He worked for several construction companies, as well as the family handy-man. Michael had a heart of gold and his family was the center of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, grilling, and watching old western movies.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Karen Ratz, of 46 ½ yrs; siblings, Jean Ratz, Randy Ratz and Joyce (James) Gockerman; children, Heather Ratz and Christinia (Rick) Ratz; grandchildren, Courtney (Matthew) Stremmel, Kressa Bentley, Vincent Adams, Cody Adams, and Rickey Atkins Jr.; one great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. in Point Place, Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home followed by interment at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Ratz family, care of David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at
Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020