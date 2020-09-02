1/1
Michael T. Welsh
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. Welsh

Michael T. Welsh, 88, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on August 29, 2020. Michael was born in Ferndale, MI on July 13, 1932 to Joseph and Ruth (Skinner) Welsh. He served his country in the Navy from 1952-1956 aboard the USS Coral Sea and USS Siboney aircraft carriers. While beginning his career at Michigan Bell, he met his future wife Catherine Fio. They married in 1957 and had two sons. He was a very active father and volunteered his time serving as a baseball coach and boy scout merit badge counselor. He was also very active at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church. At Michigan Bell, he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a staff supervisor. He was able to retire in 1989 and enjoyed traveling and watching his family grow. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, so much so that he would say "If I knew grandkids were so much fun, I would have had them first."

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his sisters, Patricia St. Dennis and Catherine Reimer and his brothers, Jack and Richard Welsh. He is survived by his brother, Basil (Judy) Welsh; sons, Michael (Debra) and David (Christine) Welsh; grandchildren, Michael (Victoria), Gabrielle and Dominic and great grandchildren, Annabell, Allison and Audrey.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623 with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Michael's family will receive visitors at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at Walker Funeral Home followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3011 Carskaddon Toledo, OH 43606. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Pius X Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved