Michael T. Welsh, 88, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on August 29, 2020. Michael was born in Ferndale, MI on July 13, 1932 to Joseph and Ruth (Skinner) Welsh. He served his country in the Navy from 1952-1956 aboard the USS Coral Sea and USS Siboney aircraft carriers. While beginning his career at Michigan Bell, he met his future wife Catherine Fio. They married in 1957 and had two sons. He was a very active father and volunteered his time serving as a baseball coach and boy scout merit badge counselor. He was also very active at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church. At Michigan Bell, he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a staff supervisor. He was able to retire in 1989 and enjoyed traveling and watching his family grow. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, so much so that he would say "If I knew grandkids were so much fun, I would have had them first."
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his sisters, Patricia St. Dennis and Catherine Reimer and his brothers, Jack and Richard Welsh. He is survived by his brother, Basil (Judy) Welsh; sons, Michael (Debra) and David (Christine) Welsh; grandchildren, Michael (Victoria), Gabrielle and Dominic and great grandchildren, Annabell, Allison and Audrey.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623 with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Michael's family will receive visitors at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at Walker Funeral Home followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3011 Carskaddon Toledo, OH 43606. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
