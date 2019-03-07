Michael V. Brazeau



Michael V. Brazeau, age 76 of Maumee died Tuesday, February 12, 2018. He was born December 15, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Larry and Bernadine (Lashuay) Brazeau. A graduate of Rogers High School he was employed as a Robotics Repairman at Dohler-Jarvis for 33 years. Michael was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, home repair projects and Country Western and Line dancing with his wife Linda.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Brazeau; children, Michael (Lisa) Brazeau and Jeanne (Tim) Ledoux; grandchildren, Sara, and Robert Scanes, Casey Brazeau, Jeremy and Naythan Ledoux; as well as his half-brother, Patrick McBride. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Bernadine Brazeau and his daughter, Christine Brazeau as well as his sister Judith Ramon



Michael's family will be hosting a Celebration of his Life for family and friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM until services begin at 2:00 PM at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 (419-865-8879). Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Toledo Area Humane Society, 649 Wyman Street, Toledo, OH 43607. Arrangements by Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio (419-865-8879). Special memories and condolences may be shared by visiting our website at www.neville-funeral.com



www.neville-funeral.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary