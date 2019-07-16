(News story) GIBSONBURG, Ohio - Michael Vincent Pratt, a longtime educator and school administrator, died Wednesday at his rural Gibsonburg home. He was 76.



He died of skin cancer that spread elsewhere in his body, his daughter Lisa Timmons said.



Mr. Pratt retired in 2010 after 12 years as principal at Solomon Lutheran School in Woodville, Ohio.



His career in education began with his 1966 hiring as a history teacher and included work, at various times, as a teacher, athletic director, assistant principal, and director of support personnel at Gibsonburg High School. His first retirement, from the Gibsonburg district, occurred in 1998.



Over the years, he also coached football, cross country, track, and basketball.



"Dad was a very kind person. He had patience. He was a mentor to many students and even to teachers. Education was very important to him," his daughter said, adding that he was the first in his family with a college degree and was very proud that his three oldest grandchildren finished college.



Mr. Pratt was born Jan. 21, 1943 to Dominick Pratt and Christa Browning, a coal miner and a mail carrier, respectively.



He was raised in Kitzmiller, Md., graduating in 1961 from nearby Elk Garden, W.Va. High School, then received an associate's degree from Potomac State College of West Virginia University in Keyser, W.Va.



Mr. Pratt continued his studies at West Virginia University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1966. He obtained a master's degree in 1985 from the University of Toledo.



Also in 1966, he married Donna Lee Maloney. She died in 2011.



Mr. Pratt was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church in Gibsonburg.



In his free time, he liked being with his family, especially cheering for his grandchildren at sports events.



He also enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, fishing, walking in parks, and spotting bald eagles.



Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Timmons; son, Michael Pratt; sister, Georgenna Beckman; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.



Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison St., Gibsonburg, with funeral services to follow at 10:30.



The family suggests tributes to the church, Gibsonburg High School athletic department, or to a .



