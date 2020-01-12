|
|
Michael W. Steele
1952-2020
Michael Steele passed away January 3, 2020 at home in Scottsdale, Arizona after a long illness. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 3, 1952. He graduated from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI and finished his Masters degree at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, OH. He was married to Evangeline Robinson for 38 years.
He had a successful corporate career working with various companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Brown Williamson, The Stroh Brewery and others. Michael worked diligently to hone his skills as a marketing expert and utilized much of his time understanding the marketing and advertising industry as he had garnered an abundance of experience in his domestic and international marketing positions with The Coca-Cola Company and others. However, that was not enough. He followed his dream of operating his own agency.
Advantage Communications, Inc. an Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations agency was launched in 2000 and based in Little Rock, Arkansas. The agency garnered significant success from local, regional and national clients. As President/CEO Michael led the agency to capture clients such as General Motors, FBI, University of Arkansas, Hope Credit Union and more. He was an amazing man with a knack to think outside the box, stay positive, enjoy people and live a good life.
He had a passion for family, reading, western movies, and golf.
Michael is survived by the family he cherished, Evangeline and sons Michael Frank, Theo, brothers, Jeff, Jenara, Bobby (Marita), Tracy (Cassandra); sisters Jewelene Kelly, Betty Jo Wilson; aunt Mary Byrd; sisters-in-law Marcelean Grady (John), Angela Beck (Maurice), Renata Terry and many nieces and nephews.
