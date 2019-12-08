|
Michael Ward Ransom
Michael Ward Ransom, age 81 years, of Maumee, passed away peacefully, at Heatherdowns Care and Rehab, with his loving family at his side. Michael was born on July 5, 1938 to Rolland and Verna (Conner) Ransom in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in Detroit and was a graduate of the University of Michigan. Michael proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Mike was employed with Ford Motor Company, where he was an engineer and supervisor for over 30 years, before retiring, and was on the "Launch Team" of the Ford Wayne Truck Plant. Michael was a man of integrity, a true professional, a mentor and believer in hard work and 'getting the job done right.' He was well respected by his peers at Ford for his knowledge and ethics, and he received words of appreciation and gratitude from his employees (who he trained) for his guidance and hands on help.
Michael was also a gifted and trained tenor singer and his interest in music was for the classical, with a great love of opera, having studied this himself. He performed for many special venues throughout his earlier years. His beautiful tenor voice is remembered by all who had the pleasure of listening to him sing. Mike and his wife had many travels throughout the United States, such as Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, New York, Nevada (and especially enjoyed the Las Vegas shows) to name a few. He and his wife loved visiting Art Museums and highlighting their interests included the entertainment of opera concerts, musicals, symphony orchestras and Broadway shows.
Michael is survived by his wife and soulmate of over 37 years, Carol; Mike's sons, Michael Ransom, Jr., Stephen Ransom and Shawn Ransom; his grandchildren, Chase, Graham, Julian and Miranda; stepsons, Rodney (Tammy) Culler, Kenny (Mary) Culler; stepdaughter, Jane (Jerry) Aeschliman; step-grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie), Adam (Allison), Johnny (Brittney), Jacob (Margaret), Brandon, Cody, Travis, Adrianna and several step great-grandchildren. Preceding Michael in death besides his parents, are his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ross and Etha Finney. A "Special Thank You" to all the staff at Heatherdowns Care and Rehab and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Your care and compassion gave Mike much comfort and his family deeply appreciate your help and kindness. "Rest in Peace Dear Heart" Love for eternity, Carol and the kids.
The family will receive guests, Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo with a private service to be held for family with Pastor Jon Bell officiating. Immediately following will be a graveside service at Amboy Township Cemetery. Donations may be made to the .
