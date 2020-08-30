1/1
Michael William Cessna
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael William Cessna

Michael William Cessna, age 60, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Concord Care Center. The son of William and Marilyn (Kwiatkowski) Cessna, Michael was born on October 16, 1959, in Toledo, OH. After graduation from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1977, Michael served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked many years as a Millwright for Ford Motor Company and Automatic Handling. Mike's infectious smile, blue eyes and quick wit captured the hearts of many.

In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his son, Joshua Cessna; and nephew, Daniel Cessna. He is survived by his siblings, Susan (George) Bliss, Steven Cessna and Jackie (Cessna) Yarberry; children, Barb (Jason) Rahman, Lindsay (Wesley) Michael, Jacob (Jackie) Cessna; 9 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date for his children and siblings. The Newcomer NW Chapel is assisting the family with services.

A special thank you to Concord Care Center for their loving care of Michael.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Area Humane Society in Michael's memory.

To leave a special message for Michael's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved