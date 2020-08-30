Michael William CessnaMichael William Cessna, age 60, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Concord Care Center. The son of William and Marilyn (Kwiatkowski) Cessna, Michael was born on October 16, 1959, in Toledo, OH. After graduation from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1977, Michael served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked many years as a Millwright for Ford Motor Company and Automatic Handling. Mike's infectious smile, blue eyes and quick wit captured the hearts of many.In addition to his parents, Michael was also preceded in death by his son, Joshua Cessna; and nephew, Daniel Cessna. He is survived by his siblings, Susan (George) Bliss, Steven Cessna and Jackie (Cessna) Yarberry; children, Barb (Jason) Rahman, Lindsay (Wesley) Michael, Jacob (Jackie) Cessna; 9 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date for his children and siblings. The Newcomer NW Chapel is assisting the family with services.A special thank you to Concord Care Center for their loving care of Michael.Memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Area Humane Society in Michael's memory.To leave a special message for Michael's family, please visit: