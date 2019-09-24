|
|
Michael William Driver
Michael William Driver passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 19, 1941, to Jack and Creola (Quill) Driver. He was raised in Genoa, Ohio, during World War II and at the age of three became a war orphan when his father gave his life for his country during the battle of Okinawa. He attended Clay Genoa High School, where he excelled in football (1st Team All Northern Lakes League Defensive End in 1958) and track (pole vault). Upon graduation in 1959, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was serving outside the continental U.S. when the Vietnam War started in February 1961. Shortly thereafter he survived a collision at sea with an aircraft carrier during operations. Later he was on Life Buoy duty at Cape Canaveral for the second manned U.S. space shot (The Mercury Aurora 7) with astronaut Scott Carpenter. Months later he took part in the blockade of Cuba during the 1962 Missile Crisis.
On December 22, 1960, he married the former Phyllis Ann Wahl of Curtice, Ohio, and from their union they had one daughter in 1964, Heidi Marie. He was a member of St. John's UCC in Genoa, a member of Genoa American Legion Post 324 and Clay Center VFW Post 7510.
Upon separation from the Navy, he returned to the area and attended Andrew-Toledo Barber College and worked at the Park Barber Shop in Holland, Ohio, and later at the National Bank Barber Shop in Toledo, Ohio. In 1966,he hired on the Pennsylvania Railroad as a brakeman subsequently working for Penn Central, Conrail and retired as a conductor for the Norfolk Southern Railway after 41 years.
As an active member of the Masonic fraternity he was a past Master and past secretary of Genoa Lodge #433 F.&A.M., a past District Education Officer and past District Deputy Grand Master of the 11th District of Ohio. He also was a member of Oak Harbor Chapter # 162, the Royal Arch Masons, Genoa Council # 13, 8 Royal and Select Masons, St. Orner Commandery #59, the Knights Templar, a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Toledo, Past Thrice Potent Master and 33rd degree, Woodbine Chapter #61 Order of Eastern Star, Recipient of the Demolay Legion of Honor, Past Sovereign Master of Portage Council Allied Masonic Degrees, 0-Ton-Ta-La Grotto, Zenobia Shrine, the Ottawa County Shrine Club, St. Thomas Conclave Red Cross of Constantine and the Royal Order of Scotland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis, and his grandson, Marcus Widmer. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Doug Shank; grandsons, Michael Widmer and Kurt Shank (Janis Stevenson); great granddaughters, Vivianna Widmer and Juliet Shank, and girlfriend Sally Norton.
Visitation will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at St Johns United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH 43430. Burial will be at Clay Cemetery, where a Masonic Service will be conducted by the Genoa Lodge No. 433 F.&A.M. and military honors by the Genoa American Legion Post #324. Following the graveside services, a luncheon will be served at the church. In lieu of flowers, Michael and his family request memorial donations directed to , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or to make a donation online, please visit . Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, Genoa, has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019