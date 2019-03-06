Michael William LeVeque



Michael William LeVeque, 63 of Toledo, Ohio (and formerly of Redford, Michigan) passed away March 3, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born February 9, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Barbara (Liddell) LeVeque. Michael worked in the construction industry as a Kitchen Designer.



He enjoyed Hockey, Camping, Golf and spending time in his garage. Michael was a loyal Jimmy Buffet fan and a longtime patron of the Center Court Lounge. He was an avid reader and loved to build furniture.



Surviving are his wife, Rhonda Marion; his mother, Barbara LeVeque; father, Robert (Fran) LeVeque; daughters, Danielle Marie Crowder, Adriann (Lee) Freeman, Allison LeVeque, Michelle (Jim) Bailey; son, Jason (Tara) Haas; grandchildren, Isaac Freeman, Emery Freeman, Madeline Bailey, James Bailey, Emmalou Bailey, Jasyk Haas, CeCe Haas; sisters, Donna (George) Gettel, Pam (Sam) Cottingham, Lori (Ken) Coon; brothers, Bobby LeVeque, Charlie LeVeque.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. followed by funeral services on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home at 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. (at Byrne Rd.) in Toledo, Ohio. Internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Ability Center of Toledo or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please visit Michael's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com and share your messages of love and support.



www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019