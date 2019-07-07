Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
Michaelann Lipscomb


1963 - 2019
Michaelann Lipscomb in her sleep on July 4, 2019 at the age of 56 gained her angel wings. She was the kindest person you would ever meet. Michaelann loved her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren more than words could describe.

Although our selfish ways want her here more than anything we find comfort knowing she is united again with our Heavenly Father, our father and our grandfather. We know she is the most beautiful guardian angel.

Michaelann leaves behind daughters Desiree (Chris) and Ashley (Adam)' six grandchildren Mackenzie, Caleb, Jalen, Trinity, Kenzie and Kylei and special grandchildren Anthony and Ellecia; mother Kathy (Ron) and brother Richard. She is rejoined in heaven by her father Richard Venia and our father Jeffrey Lipscomb. Rest peacefully in heaven Mom, We love you.

Her family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremansville Rd. Thursday after 5 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 PM.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
