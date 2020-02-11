Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map

Micheal Lee Samp


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Micheal Lee Samp Obituary
Micheal Lee Samp

Micheal Lee Samp, age 47, of Erie, Michigan, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Lapeer, Michigan, on July 14, 1972, to Paul and Susan Samp.

Left to cherish Micheal's memory is his wife, of 14 years, Tina; daughters, Rachael (Christopher Hoffman) Juarez-Hoffman and Brook (Michael) Shumer; grandchildren, Parker, Kinsley, Paityn, Kendyll, Kennedy, and Colton; brothers, Timothy (Ashley) Samp and Nicholas (Penny) Samp; sister, Amy Rogers; nieces and nephews, Morgan, Kyle, Arianna, Lilly, Grady, and Sienna. Micheal was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Childers, William and Bernadette Samp; mother, Susan Samp; and uncles, Scott and Timothy Childers, and Gary Samp; and brother, Matthew Samp.

Micheal was known to have a big heart, being kind to others, and always extended a helping hand to those in need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Micheal's family through his GoFundMe page.

Family will be receiving guests from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

To share memories and condolences with Micheal's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -