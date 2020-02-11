|
|
Micheal Lee Samp
Micheal Lee Samp, age 47, of Erie, Michigan, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Lapeer, Michigan, on July 14, 1972, to Paul and Susan Samp.
Left to cherish Micheal's memory is his wife, of 14 years, Tina; daughters, Rachael (Christopher Hoffman) Juarez-Hoffman and Brook (Michael) Shumer; grandchildren, Parker, Kinsley, Paityn, Kendyll, Kennedy, and Colton; brothers, Timothy (Ashley) Samp and Nicholas (Penny) Samp; sister, Amy Rogers; nieces and nephews, Morgan, Kyle, Arianna, Lilly, Grady, and Sienna. Micheal was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Childers, William and Bernadette Samp; mother, Susan Samp; and uncles, Scott and Timothy Childers, and Gary Samp; and brother, Matthew Samp.
Micheal was known to have a big heart, being kind to others, and always extended a helping hand to those in need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Micheal's family through his GoFundMe page.
Family will be receiving guests from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020