Michealine and Stanley Sherwood
Michealine Sherwood age 92 and Stanley Sherwood age 95, passed away respectively in September and October of 2019. Michealine and Stanley were married on November 4, 1950. Michealine was a former executive secretary for Kaiser Jeep retiring after 32 years. She was a graduate of St. Hedwig School and Woodward High School. Stanley was a former barber at Kaiser Jeep and a WWII U.S. Navy veteran.
They are survived by nieces and nephews, Susan Grzecki, Ronald (Cheryl) Grzecki, Theresa Grzecki, Thomas (Shirley) Grzecki, Mary Ann (Jack) Kaiser, Kathryn (Mark) Rennels, John (Lisa) Grzecki, Christine (Michael) Pacholski and Patricia (William) Rupert and many great nieces and nephews.
Private burial services were held for both at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. Arrangements by the Urbanski Funeral Home, 2907 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019