Michele Migchelbrink joined her husband Tom on September 28th, 2019. Michele's abundant love for God was always shown to others by her loving and giving heart. She was an artist and enjoyed painting. Michele requested that there be no flowers but balloons to celebrate her life. Her celebration gathering will be held from 11:00am-3:00pm on Wednesday, October 2nd, at Zion Methodist Church located at 2600 Copeland Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614. Any donations can be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. If you are attending and are able, please bring a balloon in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019