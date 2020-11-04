Michelle Ann DoddMichelle Ann Dodd, age 55, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born on October 3, 1965 in Toledo, OH to Gary and Geraldine (Sparks) Dodd. Michelle attended Bedford High School and was a self-employed businessperson, specializing in computer and typing skills. An avid bird-watcher, she also loved playing Bingo, and shopping at the mall with her family and friends.Michelle is survived by her mother, Geraldine Oberheu; grandparents, Leo and Frances Sparks; aunt, Nancy Geitgey; and many cousins and friends. Her father Gary and brother, Mark Dodd preceded her in death.Visitation will be Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Service will begin Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Chaplain Ron Winslow presiding.Memorial tributes may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Condolences may be shared with Michelle's family at