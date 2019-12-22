Home

More Obituaries for Michelle Drudzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Colleen Drudzinski


1967 - 2019
Michelle Colleen Drudzinski Obituary
Michelle Colleen Drudzinski

Michelle Colleen Drudzinski joined our heavenly Father on December 11, 2019 after a brief illness.

Michelle was born on February 27, 1967 in Toledo, OH at Mercy Hospital to loving parents Andrea (Aaron) Sutherland and Donald (Vicki) Drudzinski.

She was truly a kindred spirit to those that knew and loved her, and will be sadly missed. Michelle was truly her own person, an individual, not a follower.

Raised in Toledo, she attended St. Clement's grade school, Notre Dame Academy (where she excelled in all sports) and the University of Toledo.

Later, Michelle traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to accept a position with the "Old Dominion Gas Company". She remained in Cleveland for the past 30 years and enjoyed many friends and her beloved felines: Jack, Jerry, Jaden and Mouse.

Michelle was also an avid/die-hard fan of the Cleveland Brown's and the Notre Dame "Fighting Irish".

She was preceded in death by paternal Grandparents, Leo and Jeanette Drudzinski; maternal Grandparents, Wade and Colleen Pifer and Aunt Deanne Critchley. Left to mourn are her parents; Step-Mother, Vicki Drudzinski of Toledo and Step-Father, Aaron Sutherland of Holland, Ohio. Siblings, Brother, Michael (Susan Kigawa) and nephew, Kaden of Calabasas, California. Step-brother, John (Abby) Sutherland of Holland, Ohio; Step-sister, Anjanette (Hollis) Johnson of Northwood, Ohio; Step-brother, Scott (Kristin) Fruth of Saline, Michigan; Aunt Carole (Jerry) Helzer of Jasper, Michigan; Aunt Joni (Keith) Brooks of Plover, Wisconsin; Uncle David (Kim) Pifer of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee; Aunt Diana (Larrie) Taylor of Adrian, Michigan; first cousins, Jackie Nieto and Jeremy Helzer, Christopher, Andy, Brian, Aaron and Kim Brooks, Kyle, Carly, Carson and Kate Pifer, Carl Schwartzwalter Jr and Crystal Isaacson, Jackie, Delmar, Marty and Joy Critchley.

Arrangements made by the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, Inc. of Cleveland, Ohio. Services will be private in Cleveland and a local service will be at a later date with notification.

Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are asked to consider their local Humane Society. Michelle was an animal lover and activist.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
