Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Parish– St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White St.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Parish– St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White St.
Toledo, OH
Michelle Elaine Keagler, age 30, of Oregon passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Michelle was born to John and Chris Keagler February 13, 1989 in Oregon, Ohio. She was a 2007 graduate of Clay High School and a 2010 graduate of Owens Community College. Michelle had a great love of animals having many pets over time. She loved the water and was on the YMCA swim team in her younger years. She had a heart of gold and would do anything to help others. Michelle's current love was her girls. She really enjoyed reading and singing to her two daughters and would often get them to giggle and laugh. She was currently working as a bank teller for Citizens Bank, a job she really loved. Michelle will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Michelle is survived by her daughters, Harli Michelle and Della Sue; parents, John and Chris Keagler; sisters, Heather (Luke) Patay and Anna Keagler; and cousin, Scott (Sarah) Bomgardner. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her aunt, Sue Bomgardner.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish– St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White St., Toledo with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to The Toledo Area Humane Society, the GoFundMe account "Michelle Keagler Memorial Fund" or a .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
