Michelle L. Scanlon2/21/1962 - 9/29/2020Michelle L. Scanlon (Shell) passed away on September 29, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1962 to William (Bill) Dollison And Charla (Char) Adkins.She was a 1980 Graduate of Springfield High School.Michelle is survived by husband, Robert (Bob) Scanlon; daughters, Corinne Heinemann (Gary Heinemann Jr.) and Tiffany Hetner; stepchildren, MSGT Ron Scanlon and Rachel (Jeff) Lijewski; grandchildren, Max Koback, Kane Heinemann, Brooklynn Marksch, and Savannah Hetner; and siblings, William Dollison, Kimberly Dollison-Korte, and Douglas Dollison.A celebration of life party will be held at the Swanton Legion hall on Hallet Ave. on October 24th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.