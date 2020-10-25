Michelle Teresa Stanbery
November 4, 1976 - October 18, 2020
Michelle Teresa Stanbery, age 43, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was a strong and caring person. Throughout her 2 year battle with cancer, Michelle was the one often giving support and encouragement to her family and all those around her.
She was born November 4, 1976, in Toledo to James and Debra (Short) Stanbery. Michelle graduated from Whitmer High School in 1995. She then went on to attend Davis College earning her certification in Medical Transcription.
Family was very important to Michelle, especially when it came to spending time with her nieces and nephews, loving and laughing all the while. She was so proud of all of them.
Michelle had a strong sense of self and a dedication to being a faithful Christian, walking with Christ showing kindness and compassion to everyone she knew.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Debby Stanbery; brother, Keith (Sara) Stanbery and sister, Cheryl (Chad) Shepherd; grandmother, Bernice Short; 10 nieces and nephews and lifelong friend, Kelly Issac.
There will be a private family gathering and service to celebrate Michelle's life with interment following at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania.
