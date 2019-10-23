|
Mickiele Pyerre Fullwood
Mickiele Pyerre Fullwood was born October 15, 1997. He was the last of seven children born to Karen Fullwood. Mickiele passed away on October 4, 2019, at the age of 21. He enjoyed playing basketball, drawing, working out, and in the 5th grade, Mickiele played tuba in the band. He wanted to be an architect but was told engineers were more hands-on and changed his mind. He attended Westerville Central High School and was an honor roll student in his senior year. After graduating in 2014, Mickiele went on his first international trip to Costa Rica with friends to celebrate. He attended Columbus State Community College in Columbus, Ohio, for engineering. Mickiele was a kind soul who enjoyed spending time with his family, watching movies, and telling jokes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory; grandmother, Elaine Houston; aunt, Cynthia; and uncle, Darryl. He leaves behind his mother, Karen; five siblings: Patrice, Tyerra, Ronald, Dante, and Pamala; in addition to countless family and friends who loved and cared for him dearly. The Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be November 2, 2019 at Glenwood Lutheran Church beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019