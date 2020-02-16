|
Mihaly (Michael) Harcsa
Mihaly (Michael) Harcsa, 88, of Naples, Florida, died January 23, 2020. Born in Hungary, Mihaly met his wife, Marianne (Toka), in Toledo. Mihaly was employed by AT&T as a tool and die maker, moving to Naples upon his retirement.
Mihaly was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Marianne, along with his parents and siblings who remained in Hungary. He is survived by his loving daughter Ann Marie, and many nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to honor Mihaly's memory, may do so by donating to Healy Pack Senior GSD Rescue c/o Ann Harcsa, 3790 13th. Ave SW, Naples, FL 34117.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020