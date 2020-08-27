Mike Paul JakubowskiJanuary 22, 1963 - August 20, 2020Mike "Jugger" Jakubowski, age 57, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020.Mike was born on January 22, 1963 to Robert and Lorna Jakubowski in Toledo, Ohio. The youngest of 3 boys, Mike lived his entire life in Toledo. After graduating from Start High School, Mike graduated from RETS Electrical School where he received his Electrical Engineering degree. His previous employers include Cincinnati Time, Weber Marking Systems and most recently Jug's Bowling Center.Mike was an exceptional bowler, with his skills netting him several '300' games, most notably his 1st at just 17 years old, which at the time, included a Toledo High School youth all-time high series of 768. He was also a talented engineer and spent many years on the road for Weber Marking Systems as one of their most valuable and sought after field engineers.Mike never missed his annual trip to Put-In-Bay, where he loved to camp at the State Park, watch 'Mad Dog Mike' at the Round House and eat pizza at Frosty's. He was also a passionate Cleveland Browns fan and loved to cheer on the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleyes.Mike is survived by his two children, Kaitlin (Kyle) Keiser and Kyle Jakubowski; mother, Lorna Jakubowski; brothers, Jay and Steve (Kathy) Jakubowski; special girlfriend, Lisa Dusseau; nieces and nephews, Kristi, Lindsay, Robert, Ana, and Shawna. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jakubowski.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Put-in-Bay Township Park District, PO Box 177, Put-in-Bay, Ohio 43456.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 30th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Jug's Bowling Center.Due to the current circumstances, regulations in regards to face covers and social distancing will be followed.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Mike's family please visit our website.