Mike Ziarno


1954 - 2020
Mike Ziarno Obituary
Mike (Z-Man) Ziarno

Mike Ziarno, 65, of Swanton, OH, passed away January 20, 2020. Born December 28, 1954 to Eugene and Tillie Ziarno of Holland, OH, Mike lived in NW Ohio most of his life. A loving husband and father, he worked as a truck driver, enjoyed spending time with family, and was an avid bowler.

Surviving are his father, Eugene; loving wife of 45 years, Laurie; brother-in-law, George Noe; children, Joni(Greg) Kahn and Jason(Nicole) Ziarno; grandchildren, Sophia, Brooke and Cole. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tillie; sister, Christine Noe; and grandson, Dean Ziarno.

The family will have a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. They would like to thank the staff at Swanton Valley HC and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the care given to Mike.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020
